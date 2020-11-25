Featured Resources
Abby Johnson blasts USCCB for ‘cowering to Big Pharma’ on abortion-tainted COVID-19 vaccines
‘I am so sick of the USCCB cowering to Big Pharma, cowering to liberals, and allowing us and allowing our children to be guinea pigs, and to … allow our children to be injected with these vaccines that have dead children in them.’
Which COVID-19 vaccines are connected to abortion?
‘It must be clear that it is never morally justified to develop a vaccine through the use of the cell lines of aborted fetuses,’ Cardinal Raymond Burke has said.
Exorcist priest: Abortion-tainted vaccines are ‘ongoing theft’ of babies’ bodies
‘The only way to restore the order of justice is you’ve got to bury the aborted fetal lines,’ he said. ‘That’s the only way, because you’ve got to return them back to God.’
- Bishop Strickland triples down on opposition to abortion-tainted vaccines
We have ‘to live the truth that Jesus Christ has revealed to us.’
- FDA approves emergency use of abortion-tainted Moderna COVID-19 vaccine
The new vaccine has a small piece of COVID-19 genetic material (messenger RNA) that ‘instructs’ cells in the human body ‘to make the virus’s distinctive “spike” protein.’
- CEO of COVID vaccine company Pfizer admits on CNN that he hasn’t received jab
Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said he won’t ‘cut line’ to take the vaccine
- Lila Rose challenges Trump and Pence on support for abortion-tainted COVID vaccines
‘I don’t expect pro-abort bankrollers to care but where was the supervision by the pro-life government entities backing this??’ Lila Rose tweeted
- FDA advisory panel recommends emergency use authorization of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine
The vaccine bears striking similarities to the Pfizer vaccine, including mRNA technology, and the use of aborted fetal tissue in its testing.
- Vice President Pence will receive abortion-tainted COVID vaccine tomorrow in live broadcast
Reuters reports that the Biden-Harris transition team has said Joe Biden will receive the vaccine publicly next week
- Vatican to give employees, residents abortion-tainted Pfizer COVID vaccine
The head of the Vatican health service, Dr. Andrea Arcangeli, announced the news on December 11 when speaking to Vatican News.
- FDA approves emergency use of Pfizer vaccine tested on cell line of aborted baby
There are numerous safety concerns associated with the virus, especially for pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers.
- On the moral illicitness of the use of vaccines made from cells derived from aborted human fetuses
‘Vaccines derived from the cells of cruelly murdered unborn children are clearly apocalyptic in character and may possibly foreshadow the mark of the beast (see Rev. 13:16).’
- Bishop Strickland: I will not accept a COVID vaccine derived from aborted babies
‘I’m not going to accept a vaccine that has the DNA of aborted children in it,’ His Excellency said in his latest interview with Terry Barber.
- ‘Wholly unethical’: US ‘personhood’ org condemns COVID vaccines derived from aborted babies
Christians ‘must not participate or accept practices that perpetuate and encourage the relationship between abortion, biomedical science, and human trafficking[.]’
- Another COVID vaccine using aborted baby cell line pauses trials after participant’s ‘unexplained illness’
This is the second time that trials for a coronavirus vaccine using a cell line developed from tissue from an aborted baby have been halted due to a serious medical concern.
- Medical freedom rally warns about vaccines derived from aborted baby cells, totalitarian COVID lockdowns
Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ‘overstepped her ability to rule the people,’ Maija Hahn said. ‘She’s taken our freedom. She’s taken our liberties.’
- 130+ congressmen urge Trump to keep ban on aborted fetal tissue research in race for COVID-19 cure
Using tissue from aborted babies to find a cure is ‘unethical and wrong’
- Senior Australian health exec refers to ‘ethically aborted human fetus’ amid COVID vaccine debate
‘I think we can have every faith that the way that they have manufactured the vaccine has been against the highest of ethical standards internationally,’ said Dr. Nick Coatsworth, commenting on a vaccine being made using cells taken from an aborted baby.
- What will you do if vaccines with aborted fetal cells become mandatory?
Watch this episode of Mother Miriam Live as she discusses aborted fetal cells being used in the COVID-19 vaccine and the push for mandatory vaccination.
- UK university test COVID-19 vaccine derived from aborted fetal cell line in Africa, Brazil
Starting this past Wednesday (June 2020), approximately 2000 volunteers in South Africa ranging in age from 18 to 65 began to receive the trial vaccine known commercially as AZD1222
- Which COVID-19 vaccines will be derived from aborted children’s cell lines?
There are now more than 120 COVID-19 vaccine candidates in development. Navigating the ethics of using them will be a challenge.
- Two Conservative leadership candidates oppose COVID-19 vaccine from aborted fetal cell line
Dr. Leslyn Lewis and MP Derek Sloan do not support a vaccine derived from fetal cells; Erin O’Toole and Peter MacKay did not respond.
- Leading coronavirus vaccine development using cells of aborted babies
Alternatives exist but are not getting as much press as Moderna’s vaccine work.
- Researchers demand aborted babies’ bodies for coronavirus experiments
Scientists are claiming that the Trump administration’s ban on fetal tissue usage is blocking coronavirus treatment research.
US govt to issue wallet-sized COVID-19 proof of vaccination cards
Releasing the image on the Department of Defense (DOD) website, the description says that they ‘will be sent out as part of vaccination kits from Operation Warp Speed.’
CDC to track coronavirus vaccine recipients through smartphone app, daily text messages
The smartphone-based system is called V-SAFE.
Doctors lay out plan to ‘punish’ people who refuse coronavirus vaccine: ‘There is no alternative’
‘Simply put, getting vaccinated is going to be our patriotic duty,’ and America should consider making it difficult for the unvaccinated to participate in society, three doctors wrote.
- NY bill would allow health officials to detain ‘suspected’ disease carriers for 60 days, force vaccines
The bill – which would also allow public health officials to mandate ‘preventive medication’ – ‘violates the state constitution and the federal constitution, denying citizens due process,’ an attorney told LifeSiteNews.
- Vaccine mandates for everyone, everywhere—a globally coordinated agenda
In the United States, those who are vaccine risk-aware have much to be concerned about right now.
- ‘Vaccine Mandates: An Erosion of Civil Rights?’ — CHD’s latest e-book available now
CHD’s latest e-book examines the history and consequences of vaccine mandates, and what you can do to protect yourself and your family members as public officials ramp up the pressure for COVID vaccines.
- US businesses can legally require workers be vaccinated. Will they be fired if they say no?
Will taking the COVID vaccine become a condition for going to work?
- Ontario health minister promises ‘immunity passport’ for COVID vaccine recipients
Christine Elliott declared that she expects people to need proof of COVID immunity to travel and work.
- ‘Wrongheaded’: Left-leaning Canadian legal group warns Trudeau against COVID immunity passports
Policies that make vaccination status the key to full participation in public life ‘run the risk of rendering a voluntary vaccination regime de facto mandatory’
- A microchip-based program backed by Bill Gates and the World Economic Forum is tracking the COVID status of millions
Since 2015, the Gates Foundation has supported Khushi Baby, a microchip-based project in India that helps monitor children’s vaccination through attachable NFC microchip necklaces.
- UK govt has no plans for mandatory vaccine or immunity passports, says COVID vaccine minister
‘Currently there are no plans to place restrictions on those who refuse to have a COVID vaccine at all,’ Nadhim Zahawi said.
- Yes, Bill Gates said that. Here’s the proof
Gates and his minions insist the billionaire never said we’d need digital vaccine passports. But in a June 2020 TED Talk, Gates said exactly that. Someone edited out the statement, but CHD tracked down the original.
- Ontario suggests COVID ‘immunity passport’ for people wanting to travel, go to movies
Vaccination ‘will be mandatory,’ but freedom will be severely restricted without it.
- UK govt not ruling out vaccine cards being used as vaccine passports
‘Immunity cards risk creating a two-tier system in which some of us have access to freedoms and support while others are shut out,’ a human rights group argued.
- Ontario Medical Officer deems coronavirus vaccine mandatory for ‘facility of movement’
‘ … latitude and freedom to move around, and certain access into long-term care facilities, a hospital or different things … or school attendance’ may be restricted.
- Qantas Airlines CEO: Proof of coronavirus vaccine will be required of all international passengers
‘We are looking at changing our terms and conditions to say, for international travelers that we will ask people to have a vaccination before they can get on the aircraft.’
- Dem ex-congressman: People should receive vaccine to qualify for next corona stimulus
Former Democratic presidential hopeful Rep. John Delaney suggested the government pay people $1,500 to receive a coronavirus vaccine.
- UK plans QR code vaccine passport for access to public events
Government officials suggest that ‘people who are inoculated should be issued with a form of immunity certification.’
- COVID-19 scare leads to more digital surveillance, talk of mandatory vaccine ‘tattoos’ for kids
Live updates on the coronavirus crisis and how it relates to pro-life issues, faith, and freedom.
- Yale investigates how to guilt-trip people into taking controversial COVID vaccine
The study of 4,000 people tests ten different messages aimed at convincing people to get the COVID vaccine
- States could fine or jail people for refusing COVID-19 vaccine: law prof
The power for possible government action stems from a 1905 law tied to refusing vaccinations for smallpox.
- Confusion, difficulties, dangers plague universal coronavirus vaccine programs
Mandatory vaccination of every person in the world with fast-tracked, never-before-approved vaccines that can alter genes is bound to run into problems.
- AG Barr ‘very concerned’ about ‘personal liberty’ after Gates proposes digital vaccine certificates
‘Eventually we will have some digital certificates to show who has recovered or been tested recently or when we have a vaccine who has received it,’ Bill Gates said.
WHO changes its definition of ‘herd immunity,’ making widespread vaccination essential
Experts, including Stanford epidemiologist Dr Jay Bhattacharya, say the new definition is wrong
5 questions about the coronavirus vaccine that should scare everyone
The future of the human race, civil society, and very basic freedoms are at stake.
Nurse collapses on live TV after receiving COVID-19 vaccine
Staff at the hospital were quick to divert any association between Dover’s adverse reaction and the vaccine. Dr. Jesse Tucker, medical director of critical care medicine, claimed there’s no ‘reason to suspect that that’s due to the vaccine whatsoever.’
- Portuguese mother, 41, dies two days after taking Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
Sonia Acevedo did not experience any immediate side-effects to the vaccine, beyond the ‘normal’ soreness in the area where she received the shot. An autopsy is expected very soon.
- FDA investigates allergic reactions to Pfizer COVID vaccine after more healthcare workers hospitalized
The FDA is investigating allergic reactions in ‘multiple states.’ The agency acknowledged the reactions may have been caused by PEG, a compound in the Pfizer vaccine that CHD previously told the FDA could put millions of people at risk.
- An ‘emergency authorization’ does not mean the COVID vaccines are safe
One should be reminded of what ‘Emergency Use Authorization’ means.
- Is Europe’s flu vaccine campaign linked to ‘second wave’ of COVID attributed deaths?
From September 2020, in multiple European countries, there was a massive demand for the flu shot and in each of them slowly rising numbers of COVID-19 deaths suddenly spiked shortly after
- 13 people died during Moderna’s COVID vaccine trial
The evidence presented listed 13 deaths in the trials, with 6 deaths being people who had taken the vaccine, and 7 those who had received the placebo.
- 3 Alaska healthcare workers suffer anaphylactic reactions to Pfizer corona vaccine
The female clinician was treated in the hospital with epinephrine and released ‘about six hours later.’
- Candace Owens defends COVID vaccine skeptics, describes her ‘terrifying’ HPV vaccine injury
‘We have been such a vicious and disgusting society against moms who speak out about their children getting injured by vaccines, we treat them like they’re all crazy conspiracy theorists’
- The COVID-19 vaccine requires careful vetting
The language used to describe the ‘safety and efficacy’ of the recently authorized COVID-19 vaccine is misleading.
- Leaked Chinese Communist Party list reveals infiltration of COVID vaccine manufacturers
‘There is an espionage emergency,’ declared Gordon G. Chang, long time international commentator on Asian affairs.
- Health Canada warns people not to take Pfizer COVID vaccine if they’re allergic to ‘any’ ingredients
‘People with allergies to any of the ingredients in the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID 19 vaccine should not receive it.’
- Pfizer COVID vaccine trial shows alarming evidence of pathogenic priming in older adults
Some of the world’s top vaccine-promoters are warning about unique and frightening dangers inherent in developing a coronavirus vaccine.
- World’s biggest vaccine company sues COVID shot volunteer who spoke about negative side effects
The man’s wife told local media that he began vomiting and complaining of a pounding headache ten days after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine
- RFK, Jr. urges FDA to slow down COVID vaccine approval process
The chairman of the Children’s Health Defense is asking the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to take a cautious approach in approving COVID-19 vaccines that have been developed at ‘warp speed.’
- FDA: Death, heart attacks, stroke, blood disorders all possible side effects of COVID vaccine
A slideshow presentation compiled by the FDA in October contains an extensive list of possible side effects which are to be monitored in conjunction with administering a COVID-19 vaccine.
- Facebook ramps up censorship, ‘will start removing false claims’ about COVID vaccine
The company will delete what it says are ‘false claims about the safety, efficacy, ingredients or side effects of the vaccines.’
- Suspicious timing as COVID restrictions flare up after sketchy 2020 election ends
What an appropriate time to goose up the ante on the COVID-19 hysteria to distract people’s minds from the complexities of voting and vote-counting.
- With ‘exceptionally’ low flu rates, Canadian doc speculates COVID edging out flu
‘We could speculate that a more virulent organism (SARS-CoV-2) will bump flu viruses off stage,’ Dr. Stephen Malthouse told LifeSiteNews.
- Pfizer COVID jab warning: No breastfeeding, avoid pregnancy for 2 months, unknown fertility impacts
A safety instructions document published by the UK government states ‘For women of childbearing age, pregnancy should be excluded before vaccination’
- 5 questions about the coronavirus vaccine that should scare everyone
The future of the human race, civil society, and very basic freedoms are at stake.
- Priest who participated in trial for unethical Moderna vaccine dies suddenly
The vaccine uses the ‘aborted fetal cell line HEK-293′ in the ‘fundamental design of mRNA technology, their Spike protein and in the research, development, production and testing.’
- Bill Gates ‘very confident’ COVID-19 vaccine is safe, dismisses ‘conspiracy views’
Conspiracy theories are ‘somehow easier than, you know, the true biology, which is actually kind of complicated.’
- Pfizer coronavirus vaccine must be stored at -70°C – ‘colder than Antarctica’
‘There has never been been a drug that required storage at this temperature,’ one pharmacist noted.
- Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine trials showed ‘severe’ side effects, ‘fever and aches’
The company claims its shot is ‘90% effective’ and will be available to the public soon, but serious questions about the vaccine’s safety remain
- Coronavirus vaccine trial volunteer dies in Brazil
The volunteer was 28 years old and taking part in AstraZeneca’s vaccine trial.
- Top US drug authority floats skipping standard testing milestone for COVID vaccines
“It is up to the [vaccine developer] to apply for authorization or approval,’ said the head of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, ‘and we make an adjudication of their application. If they do that before the end of Phase Three, we may find that appropriate.’
- Yale investigates how to guilt-trip people into taking controversial COVID vaccine
The study of 4,000 people tests ten different messages aimed at convincing people to get the COVID vaccine
- Children’s health org sues Facebook for censoring posts critical of COVID vaccine
The org’s leader, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., claims that the social media giant is an ‘opponent’ of ‘real science and open debate.’
- Bill Gates: Trump is a vaccine skeptic, tried to get me to meet vaccine critic RFK Jr.
“Every meeting I have with [Trump] he is like, ‘Hey, I don’t know about vaccines, and you have to meet with this guy Robert Kennedy Jr. who hates vaccines and spreads crazy stuff about them,’” Gates told Wired magazine.
- Kennedy Jr. warns parents about danger of using largely untested COVID vaccines on kids
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. warned against mandatory COVID-19 vaccination in a debate with Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz, pointing out that ‘key parts of testing’ were ‘being skipped’
- Bill Gates’ wife: ‘Black…indigenous people’ should get COVID vaccine first
The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation’s role in funding COVID-19 vaccine research has been a point of particular concern, due in large part to the couple’s history as radical advocates for abortion and population control
Medical and religious exemptions may allow for opt outs of possible mandated workplace vaccine
A COVID-19 vaccine is expected to approved for use in the US in the coming days
Forced COVID vaccinations violate UNESCO Declaration on Bioethics and Human Rights
High-ranking officials and public figures have voiced their support for making the coronavirus vaccine mandatory.
Elon Musk won’t take COVID vaccine, calls Bill Gates a ‘knucklehead’
The billionaire entrepreneur disagrees with lockdowns and said, ‘I’m not at risk for COVID, nor are my kids.’
- Nurses, hospital staff refuse to take COVID vaccine in large numbers
The governor of Ohio said that 60% of nursing home staff in his state had not taken the vaccine after being offered.
- Majority of NYC firefighters say they’ll refuse a COVID-19 vaccine
‘The reasons for that are probably the same reasons everyone else doesn’t want it: it is a new vaccine, they don’t have enough information,’ said Andrew Ansbro, president of the Uniformed Firefighters Association.
- Support for mandatory COVID vaccine down from 72% to 59% in Canada
Only 18 percent of respondents would take the COVID-19 vaccine if it were made ‘mandatory by the government.’
- WATCH: Hundreds of Virginians rally against making COVID vaccine mandatory
Families came to Richmond to ‘support medical freedom’
- Virginians to ‘march against mandates,’ forced COVID-19 vaccine Sept. 2 in Richmond
‘Bills to limit the Governor’s power during an emergency – both scope and time – have been ignored.’
- Petitioners to UK gov’t: No restrictions for people who refuse coronavirus vaccine
The petition is at 85,000 signatures. Once the petition reaches 100,000 signatories it will be considered for debate in Parliament.
COVID-19 ‘warp speed’ vaccines likely not safe and not needed, medical expert says
‘We’re making a vaccine at warp speed for a virus that doesn’t look like it’s going to need a vaccine… I don’t believe it is desirable, nor do I believe it’s safe.’
Doctor calls Fauci’s demand for mass COVID vaccinations ‘utter nonsense’
Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi also excoriated masking and social distancing, saying, ‘What you are doing is absolutely nonsense.’
Former Pfizer VP: ‘No need for vaccines,’ ‘the pandemic is effectively over’
Dr. Mike Yeadon, Pfizer’s former Vice President and Chief Scientist for Allergy & Respiratory, states that the drive for a universal vaccine has ‘the whiff of evil’ which he ‘will oppose … vigorously.’
- Research scientist warns coronavirus vaccines have ‘terrible safety record’ historically
Dr. James Lyons-Weiler said that COVID-19 vaccine producers are bypassing industry-standard testing and ignoring basic protocols
- Physicians: COVID vaccines are ‘experimental’ and should never be mandated or forced
‘We will fight against any experimental therapy being forced on anyone.’
- Forcing citizens to take COVID vaccine ‘entirely unlawful,’ says Irish doctor
‘If someone gave me … ten million dollars, I would not take that vaccine,’ Dr. Dolores Cahill said at the Truth Over Fear Summit.
- French infectious disease expert shocked by the number of adverse reactions to COVID-19 vaccine
‘I have never such a high frequency’ of side effects from an injection, the head of the infectious and tropical disease department at a Paris hospital observed.
- ‘Refuse this vaccination’: Acclaimed French doctor unloads on COVID vaccine
Of the anti–’sanitary dictatorship’ figureheads, Dr. Louis Fouché, an anesthetist and resuscitation specialist in one of the four major hospitals of Marseille, is one of the most vocal.
- Doctors petition EU to stop all COVID vaccine studies due to grave risks
The renowned doctors mention infertility in women, increased vulnerability to the coronavirus, as well as allergic or even fatal reactions as risks associated with COVID vaccine studies.
- Doctors urge CDC: Public must be warned of unpleasant side effects of COVID-19 vaccine
‘We really need to make patients aware that this is not going to be a walk in the park,’ Dr. Sandra Fryhofer of the American Medical Association stressed. ‘They are going to know they had a vaccine. They are probably not going to feel wonderful. But they’ve got to come back for that second dose.’
- ‘Mandatory vaccination is madness’: American doctor
‘Mandatory vaccination puts the public health into the hands of convicted criminals in the pharmaceutical industry, while putting the financial and personal liability on the taxpayer,’ Dr. Leland Stillman pointed out during the recent Truth Over Fear Summit.
- Infectious disease expert at FDA meeting raises concern about ‘safety’ of kids getting COVID vaccine
Dr. Cody Meissner pointed out that since the virus’ effect on children is ‘very mild’, the FDA has better be certain about the safety of a COVID vaccine when it comes to children
- COVID-19: Autoimmunity via Pathogenic Priming
(From: Informed Choice WA) A new study reveals insights into why doctors and researchers are cautioning against the reckless race for a COVID-19 vaccine.
- German doctor: COVID-19 vaccine ‘could prove to be the biggest mistake’
The risk is rising of a half-finished and ineffective product causing massive damage to health.
- Young doctor explains why he’s against forced COVID-19 vaccine
Dr. Leland Stillman decried the ‘political theater’ surrounding the coronavirus, which he noted ‘is not nearly as virulent or deadly as it was made out to be originally.’
- WATCH: Disastrous 2009 swine flu vaccine could predict COVID vaccine fallout
The Trump administration’s Operation Warp Speed is betting over $2 million that Americans have forgotten about GlaxoSmithKline’s elaborate scam that caused narcolepsy and cataplexy epidemics across Europe 11 years ago.
- Why rushing a COVID vaccine will likely fail to provide a safe and effective immunity
Trump’s ‘Operation Warp Speed’ supported vaccines have a likelihood of failure to provide safe, effective, and long-term immunity against COVID-19 and future novel coronaviruses
- 70 scientists, doctors tell Trump how to regain control over corona crisis hijacked by radicals
The US scientists, medical professionals, and economists warned the president that the crisis was being used by some as a ‘political opportunity’
- ‘Dangerous’: Ontario doctor sounds alarm over Canada’s coronavirus vaccine deal with China
Dr. Kulvinder Gill of Concerned Ontario Doctors called the govt’s partnership with the Communist Party ‘the most counterproductive and dangerous thing it could do.’
Bishop Schneider explains why Christians must never take abortion-tainted COVID vaccine
Bishop Schneider joins John-Henry Westen to discuss the immorality of vaccines connected to aborted baby cells, whether inside the vaccine itself or used during the testing stages.
Bishop Strickland: I will not accept a COVID vaccine derived from aborted babies
‘I’m not going to accept a vaccine that has the DNA of aborted children in it,’ His Excellency said in his latest interview with Terry Barber.
- Prominent clergy on social media oppose abortion-tainted COVID vaccines
While the Vatican affirms a situation of ‘grave danger’ must be present to justify the use of these vaccines, thousands of medical and scientific experts indicate this threshold is not met.
- Bp. Strickland: Mandatory COVID vaccine laws would be ‘step in wrong direction’
His Excellency said that adults need to be able to make their own decisions.
- Vatican doctrine dept permits abortion-tainted vaccines for ‘grave danger’
The Vatican declared that COVID-19 is a sufficient ‘grave danger’ to warrant cooperating remotely in abortion but insisted that vaccines must be voluntarily received.
- US bishop publicly takes COVID vaccine connected to aborted fetal tissue
Pfizer’s COVID vaccine was tested on aborted fetal cells, as opposed to being created from fetal cells and containing that baby’s DNA.
- UK diocese begins administering abortion-tainted COVID vaccine
The British bishops claim that morally tainted vaccines using aborted babies are acceptable in a case of ‘grave need.’
- US bishops endorse abortion-tainted COVID vaccine: ‘an act of love of our neighbor’
The document entitled ‘Moral Considerations Regarding the new COVID-19 Vaccines,’ was published yesterday
- On the moral illicitness of the use of vaccines made from cells derived from aborted human fetuses
‘Vaccines derived from the cells of cruelly murdered unborn children are clearly apocalyptic in character and may possibly foreshadow the mark of the beast (see Rev. 13:16).’
- UK bishops say ‘one does not sin by receiving’ abortion-tainted COVID vaccine
‘In the COVID-19 pandemic, we judge that this grave reason exists and that one does not sin by receiving the vaccine,’ the bishops argue.
- Bishops across North America see no problem with abortion-tainted COVID-19 vaccines
Numerous bishops said ‘that the imminent Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines are morally acceptable,’ in spite of cell lines from aborted babies being used in their development.
- California bishop warns Catholics not to take COVID vaccine connected in any way to aborted babies
‘If it’s using objectionable material, we can’t use it, we can’t avail ourselves of it,’ Fresno Bishop Joseph Brennan stated.
- Austria bishops praise ‘willingness to be vaccinated’ as part of ‘Christian responsibility’
Viennese Catholic Alexander Tschugguel said, however, that the bishops’ understanding of responsibility is all wrong.
- Abortion-tainted mandatory COVID vaccine would be the beginning “of the Apocalypse” : Bishop Schneider
Last week Bishop Athanasius Schneider laid out an ‘apocalypse’ scenario regarding forced global vaccines derived from aborted babies.
- ‘Are you of God or of the world?’: Priest blasts Scottish bishops for following govt orders to close churches
Fr. Stephen Dunn was candid in his assessment: ‘This intimidation is happening before your very eyes and you happily go along with it. Is this good shepherding?’
- Pope Francis backs ‘universal’ COVID vaccination ‘for all’, WHO thrilled
‘It would be sad if this vaccine became the property of this or that nation and was not universal and for all’
- WATCH: Bishop vs. Bishop on COVID vaccine mandate
Catholic bishops in the UK say it’s a ‘duty’ to be vaccinated while Joseph Strickland of Tyler, Texas reiterated his opposition to vaccines created using cell lines from aborted babies.
- US bishop: We must ‘reject any vaccine that is developed using aborted children’
Bishop Strickland reiterated moral opposition to vaccines made from aborted babies in the face of UK bishops declaring that Catholics have a ‘duty to be vaccinated.’
- Bishops, doctors, bioethicists urge Trudeau gov’t to fund COVID-19 vaccine without ties to abortion
The letter urges the Trudeau government to fund ‘alternative’ vaccines that are not made using fetal cells harvested from aborted babies years ago.
- Cdl. Burke: Forced vaccines violate ‘integrity of citizens’
He also added, ‘It must be clear that it is never morally justified to develop a vaccine through the use of the cell lines of aborted fetuses.’
- Kenyan bishop warns COVID-19 researchers not to exploit Africans in vaccine testing
‘Citizens’ dignity’ must be preserved, and they should not be instilled with ‘fear of the disease in order to get people to agree to undergo trials,’ the bishop said.
- Canadian archbishop donates to ethical coronavirus vaccine research
Vancouver Archbishop Michael Miller believes it’s important to show support for scientific efforts that do not violate Catholic teaching.
- US bishop: We must ‘halt’ development of any coronavirus vaccine derived from aborted babies
Joseph Strickland stressed that just because ‘the crime of abortion is considered legal in our nation does not mean it is morally permissible to use the dead bodies of these children to cure a global pandemic.’
- Catholic bishops, pro-life leaders: COVID-19 vaccines should be ‘free from any connection to abortion’
We ‘strongly urge our federal government to ensure that fundamental moral principles are followed in the development of such vaccines,’ they wrote.
- US bishop vows to ‘refuse’ COVID-19 vaccine if made from ‘aborted fetal tissue’
‘I will not kill children to live,’ Bp. Joseph Strickland insisted.
- Operation Warp Speed chief: Millions could receive coronavirus vaccine by the end of the year
Dr. Moncef Slaoui gave his message in a number of TV interviews on Sunday morning, saying to ABC News that as part of Operation Warp Speed, ‘we are ready to start shipping vaccines within 24 hours from approval.’
- Trump admin promises nursing homes free COVID vaccine once developed
The U.S. government is partnering with CVS and Walgreens to quickly vaccinate residents of long-term care homes. No vaccine has been approved by the FDA yet.
- Trump waives ‘requirements’ so as to deliver COVID vaccine by November 1
CDC Director Robert Redfield said that the order to ‘expedite vaccine distribution will not compromise the safety or integrity of the products being distributed’
- Trump to mobilize military to deliver COVID vaccine to millions ‘very, very quickly’
Trump said that a military general is overseeing the logistics of delivering the vaccine once it is developed.
- Trump says coronavirus vaccine will be voluntary: ‘Not everyone is going to want to get it’
The new vaccine will be for those ‘who want to get it,’ President Trump said Friday.
- Trump’s plan to fast-track coronavirus vaccines raises serious moral, safety issues: pro-live experts
‘Operation Warp Speed’ will rush vaccine development, raising concerns about ethics, safety, and efficacy.
- FDA advisory panel recommends emergency use authorization of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
Panel members emphasized that ‘EUA is not approval’ and ‘ongoing monitoring’ is ‘imperative.’
- Coronavirus vaccine coming to four states as part of Pfizer pilot program
The manufacturer plans to test its ‘delivery and deployment’ in preparation for widespread distribution.
- New York Bar Association advises state to consider mandating COVID vaccination
The resolution does not offer exemptions for religious, philosophical, or personal reasons.
- Virginia Democrats kill multiple bills to protect against forced COVID vaccine
This after Virginia’s top health official garnered national headlines by broadcasting his intention to force all Virginians to be injected with a hypothetical COVID-19 vaccine.
- Virginia health chief wants to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for all residents
There would be no religious or conscientious objections under such a regime.
- New York State Bar Association considers proposal to demand ‘mandatory’ COVID-19 vaccine
The lawyers’ organization committee pointed out that there are practically no legal grounds to fight against forced vaccination.
- California gov: State ‘not going back to normal’ until coronavirus vaccine developed
‘It’s a new normal with adaptations and modifications, until we get to immunity and a vaccine,’ Governor Newsom said.
- Illinois gov: Churches can’t fully reopen until corona vaccine or ‘effective treatment’ developed
‘We have to figure out how to live with COVID-19 until it can be vanquished,’ said Gov. Pritzker.
- Canada approves Pfizer vaccine tested on cell line of aborted baby
Even though Health Canada deems the vaccine to be safe, the UK government says pregnant or breast-feeding mothers shouldn’t take it.
- Trudeau ‘Great Reset’ remarks resurface as Canada finances global COVID-19 vaccine plan
Trudeau’s remarks have come under renewed scrutiny as pandemic lockdowns continue and world leaders increasingly use ‘Great Reset’ talking points.
- Canadians petition gov’t not to mandate risky coronavirus vaccine
The circumvention of the usual regulatory processes has been a cause for concern.
- Trudeau gov’t steps up plans to deliver 358 million COVID vaccine doses over two years
The federal government says the need for a large-scale logistics operation for vaccine delivery is ‘being put in place by Canada as part of its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.’
- Canada nixes COVID-19 deal with China, won’t receive vaccine from baby aborted in ’70s
Speculation is rife that the deal fell through in part due to increasing tensions between Canada and China over the arrest of a Chinese national in British Columbia.
- China stalls Canadian trials of COVID vaccine derived from aborted baby’s fetal cells
Speculation abounds that the delay is due to political tension between the two nations involving the extradition case of a Chinese national.
- WATCH: Conservative leadership candidate Sloan opens up about masks, vaccines, abortion
‘Life entails certain risks, and in a free country, we have to let people take those risks,’ Sloan said to explain his opposition to mandatory vaccines
- Vaccine group sues Trudeau government for ‘draconian and unjustifiable’ response to COVID-19
Vaccine Choice Canada launched the legal action against Trudeau, Ford, CBC, and others for their ‘over-hyped COVID-19 pandemic narrative’
- Trudeau govt orders millions of syringes in preparation for COVID-19 vaccine
The mass quantity of the order fuels speculation that a vaccination might be mandatory.
- Conservative politician raises alarm of Trudeau govt developing COVID-19 vaccine with Communist China
‘If we want Canadians to take this vaccine, why are we working with a communist regime,’ MP Tamara Jansen stated.
- Alberta premier has ‘no intention’ to make COVID-19 vaccine mandatory
Jason Kenney specified that Canadian law gives him the power to force people to vaccinate, but he does not plan to take advantage.
- Health Canada approves human trial testing of coronavirus vaccine derived from aborted fetal cell line
Ad5-nCoV tests will be conducted in an ‘accelerated fashion.’
- Trudeau govt to work with China in testing new COVID-19 vaccine from aborted babies
One expert said the vaccine, derived from the cell lines of an aborted fetus, may not be very effective.
- Trudeau mulls making coronavirus vaccine mandatory for Canadians
‘…the next step will be producing the vaccines in sufficient numbers to inoculate everyone, or almost everyone,’ the prime minister said.
- Trudeau says no return to ‘normal’ without vaccines: ‘Could take 12 to 18 months’
‘We hope it’s earlier rather than later,’ said Trudeau.
- UK okays mixing doses of different COVID vaccines, raising concerns about safety, efficacy
The CDC in the United States had explicitly advised against this practice.
- Ireland announces third national lockdown, threatens mass vaccination before it ends
‘It will probably be towards the end of February or early March before a critical mass of the population is vaccinated and I think we need to operate on the basis that these restrictions will be in place until then,’ Deputy Irish Prime Minister Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said.
- UK Health Secretary suggests COVID vaccine rollout needed before lockdowns end
‘We’ve got a long way to go to sort this. Essentially, we’ve got to get that vaccine rolled out to keep people safe’
- Brazil President Bolsonaro: I ‘won’t take’ COVID vaccine, congress won’t make it mandatory
‘Forcing people to take the vaccine or say that who doesn’t take it cannot get a passport, have a public job, that’s dictatorship,’ the Brazilian president said.
- BREAKING: UK approves Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, will begin roll out next week
U.K. Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, described the news as ‘fantastic’ and that ‘It’s the protection of vaccines that will ultimately allow us to reclaim our lives and get the economy moving again.’
- Danish govt backs down on forced COVID vaccination law after citizens protest with pots and pans
There has been a public outcry over the prospect of forced compulsory testing, hospitalization and treatment, and forced isolation.
- UK public official has financial interest in company tasked to create COVID vaccine
The Chief Scientific Adviser ‘holds a deferred bonus of 43,111 shares in GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) worth £600,000 from his time as president of the multinational drug company.’
- Australian state law empowers officials to forcibly remove underwear to administer vaccine
Law enforcement has the legal power ‘to remove anything (including underwear) that the relevant person is wearing’ if it’s determined that that person must be vaccinated.
- Australian health execs, politicians float travel bans, tax penalties for COVID vaccine refusers
‘These are clearly policy decisions that need to…be discussed.’
- Australian Prime Minister: COVID vaccine will be ‘as mandatory as you can possibly make it’
After public outcry, Scott Morrison has partially walked back on his comments, saying that there will be a ‘lot of encouragement and measures’ to get as many people injected as possible
- UK Health Secretary leaves door open to making COVID-19 vaccine mandatory
‘But clearly, mandation is there – it can be used in some instances’