There are many reasons for serious concern about COVID-19 vaccines. These include their rushed development, their use of aborted fetal cell lines, the many indications from world leaders that COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be connected with systems which require digital proof of vaccination, and that penalties, of one sort or another, may be issued to those who cannot supply such proof.

LifeSiteNews joins its voice with the hundreds of thousands of people around the world, including many senior medical professionals, to insist that there must be no penalties for refusing to take a COVID-19 vaccine. No coercion of any sort should be applied to individuals who are understandably concerned about the impact of taking a COVID-19 vaccine.

The below articles are updated as regularly as possible

Abby Johnson blasts USCCB for ‘cowering to Big Pharma’ on abortion-tainted COVID-19 vaccines
‘I am so sick of the USCCB cowering to Big Pharma, cowering to liberals, and allowing us and allowing our children to be guinea pigs, and to … allow our children to be injected with these vaccines that have dead children in them.’

Which COVID-19 vaccines are connected to abortion?
‘It must be clear that it is never morally justified to develop a vaccine through the use of the cell lines of aborted fetuses,’ Cardinal Raymond Burke has said.

Exorcist priest: Abortion-tainted vaccines are ‘ongoing theft’ of babies’ bodies
‘The only way to restore the order of justice is you’ve got to bury the aborted fetal lines,’ he said. ‘That’s the only way, because you’ve got to return them back to God.’

US govt to issue wallet-sized COVID-19 proof of vaccination cards
Releasing the image on the Department of Defense (DOD) website, the description says that they ‘will be sent out as part of vaccination kits from Operation Warp Speed.’

CDC to track coronavirus vaccine recipients through smartphone app, daily text messages
The smartphone-based system is called V-SAFE.

Doctors lay out plan to ‘punish’ people who refuse coronavirus vaccine: ‘There is no alternative’
‘Simply put, getting vaccinated is going to be our patriotic duty,’ and America should consider making it difficult for the unvaccinated to participate in society, three doctors wrote.

  • Yes, Bill Gates said that. Here’s the proof
    Gates and his minions insist the billionaire never said we’d need digital vaccine passports. But in a June 2020 TED Talk, Gates said exactly that. Someone edited out the statement, but CHD tracked down the original.

WHO changes its definition of ‘herd immunity,’ making widespread vaccination essential
Experts, including Stanford epidemiologist Dr Jay Bhattacharya, say the new definition is wrong

 

5 questions about the coronavirus vaccine that should scare everyone
The future of the human race, civil society, and very basic freedoms are at stake.

Nurse collapses on live TV after receiving COVID-19 vaccine
Staff at the hospital were quick to divert any association between Dover’s adverse reaction and the vaccine. Dr. Jesse Tucker, medical director of critical care medicine, claimed there’s no ‘reason to suspect that that’s due to the vaccine whatsoever.’

Medical and religious exemptions may allow for opt outs of possible mandated workplace vaccine 
A COVID-19 vaccine is expected to approved for use in the US in the coming days 

Forced COVID vaccinations violate UNESCO Declaration on Bioethics and Human Rights 
High-ranking officials and public figures have voiced their support for making the coronavirus vaccine mandatory.

Elon Musk won’t take COVID vaccine, calls Bill Gates a ‘knucklehead’
The billionaire entrepreneur disagrees with lockdowns and said, ‘I’m not at risk for COVID, nor are my kids.’

COVID-19 ‘warp speed’ vaccines likely not safe and not needed, medical expert says
‘We’re making a vaccine at warp speed for a virus that doesn’t look like it’s going to need a vaccine… I don’t believe it is desirable, nor do I believe it’s safe.’

Doctor calls Fauci’s demand for mass COVID vaccinations ‘utter nonsense’ 
Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi also excoriated masking and social distancing, saying, ‘What you are doing is absolutely nonsense.’

Former Pfizer VP: ‘No need for vaccines,’ ‘the pandemic is effectively over’
Dr. Mike Yeadon, Pfizer’s former Vice President and Chief Scientist for Allergy & Respiratory, states that the drive for a universal vaccine has ‘the whiff of evil’ which he ‘will oppose … vigorously.’

  • ‘Mandatory vaccination is madness’: American doctor
    ‘Mandatory vaccination puts the public health into the hands of convicted criminals in the pharmaceutical industry, while putting the financial and personal liability on the taxpayer,’ Dr. Leland Stillman pointed out during the recent Truth Over Fear Summit.

Bishop Schneider explains why Christians must never take abortion-tainted COVID vaccine
Bishop Schneider joins John-Henry Westen to discuss the immorality of vaccines connected to aborted baby cells, whether inside the vaccine itself or used during the testing stages.

Bishop Strickland: I will not accept a COVID vaccine derived from aborted babies
‘I’m not going to accept a vaccine that has the DNA of aborted children in it,’ His Excellency said in his latest interview with Terry Barber.

