There are many reasons for serious concern about COVID-19 vaccines. These include their rushed development, their use of aborted fetal cell lines, the many indications from world leaders that COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be connected with systems which require digital proof of vaccination, and that penalties, of one sort or another, may be issued to those who cannot supply such proof.

LifeSiteNews joins its voice with the hundreds of thousands of people around the world, including many senior medical professionals, to insist that there must be no penalties for refusing to take a COVID-19 vaccine. No coercion of any sort should be applied to individuals who are understandably concerned about the impact of taking a COVID-19 vaccine.

The below articles are updated as regularly as possible, but please be sure to see all of the latest LifeSiteNews articles here.