LifeSite recognizes that there is a lot of controversy surrounding vaccines. We are committed to keeping our readers informed about the use of aborted fetal cells in vaccines, about side effects, and other safety and ethical concerns. Beyond our own coverage of this complex issue, we have chosen to include some external sources. Please note, LifeSite does not support all the opinions in the external sources listed in this section, but we believe in providing information for individuals to make up their own opinions through prayer and consideration.