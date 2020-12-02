More people are searching for an inbox that protects their privacy

(By: Richie Koch, From: ProtonMail)

How to use Takeout to download an archive of various Google account data

(By: Jack Wallen, From: TechRepublic)

Go Google free: We pick privacy-friendly alternatives to every Google service

(By Ed Bott for The Ed Bott Report, From: ZDNet)

I ditched Google for DuckDuckGo. Here’s why you should too

(By: James Temperton, From: Wired)

Most secure browser for your privacy in 2020

(By: Richie Koch, From: ProtonMail)

Alternatives to Google Products

(By: Sven Taylor, From: Restore Privacy)