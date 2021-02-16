- Who’s behind global effort to silence critics of the ‘Great Reset’?
The Publicis Groupe, an international PR firm, is a partner with the World Economic Forum, which is leading the call for a “reset” of the global economy. Publicis represents tech, pharma and banking corporations, all of which have partnerships with the U.S. government and global NGOs.
- FLASHBACK: One year ago, an astounding 90% of Americans were happy, so the Deep State destroyed the US
It was an amazing feat. In just three years, Donald J. Trump had done what no other President had done: he led America to unheard of levels of personal satisfaction, pulling the country out of the Obama-Biden doldrums.
- The Great Reset feeds secularization and paves way for de-Christianized society
‘The Great Reset project is a melting pot of various approaches, a mixture of positions in which stands out a propensity both to communize capitalism and technocratize society’
- Elites use fraudulent global warming documentary to advance ‘great reset’ agenda
A clip from world-renowned naturalist David Attenborough’s Netflix series ‘Our Planet’ was shown at the 2019 World Economic Forum’s Davos summit to convince attendees that climate change really is having a deadly impact on the world and everything in it.
- Secretive international banking group may enforce Great Reset ‘green’ agenda on world
Adherence, or not, to green policies, could determine whether an individual or a business is allowed access to finances.
- New Great Reset video admits to public backlash, but proceeds to treat you like a 6-year-old
The World Economic Forum’s new flashy video on the Great Reset admits people think they are ‘masking some nefarious plan for world domination,’ but its attempt to explain it away is an insult to our intelligence.
- World Economic Forum previews major ‘Great Reset’ summit slated for January
Labelled the “Davos Agenda,” the conference will run from January 25-29 in Singapore, rather than the WEF’s typical Davos, Switzerland location.
- Major Google outage highlights company’s influence, prompts questions of Great Reset cyber attack
On Monday, Google services dropped for about an hour shortly before 7am EST, as the company’s various online services underwent a huge outage
- Transhumanism: Expert exposes liberal billionaire elitists’ ‘Great Reset’ agenda
This dystopian nightmare scenario is no longer the stuff of science fiction, Dr. Miklos Lukacs de Pereny said at a recent summit on COVID-19.
- Time Magazine announces ‘The Great Reset’ to usher in world socialism
The subtitle for the Time feature proposes a special occasion of the present moment for such an initiative, asserting ‘The COVID-19 pandemic has provided a unique opportunity to think about the kind of future we want… to share ideas for how to transform the way we live and work.’
- NBC report on ‘ultra-conservative’ Catholics smears Steve Bannon, anti-globalists
Engel was trying to defend Pope Francis’ open borders stance
- World Economic Forum agrees for the first time to promote LGBT ‘global order’
Major corporate leaders plan to work together to advance the homosexual agenda throughout the world.
Bill Gates and neo-feudalism: A closer look at Farmer Bill
Bill Gates has quietly made himself the largest owner of farmland in the United States. For a man obsessed with monopoly control, the opportunity to also dominate food production must seem irresistible.
‘Great Food Reset’? Bill Gates is now the biggest owner of farmland in the US
Gates’ food investments align with the World Economic Forum’s plans for the ‘reset’ of food: more genetic modification, less meat.
The two most dangerous men in the world?
Bill Gates and Anthony Fauci are two of the leaders co-opting the Wuhan virus–manufactured hysteria to usher in a truly New World Order.
- The Great Reset has knocked on our door via COVID tyranny, and it isn’t pleasant
Make no mistake: the Great Reset’s endgame is to get rid of capitalism.
- LifeSite, Ted Cruz, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. challenge COVID totalitarianism
‘The bizarre, lunatic, totalitarian’ COVID ‘cult’ is ‘not about vaccines or protecting people’s lives—it is instead profoundly anti-science, and is only focused on absolute [government] control of every aspect of our lives.’
- Cdl. Burke: COVID is being used for ‘Great Reset’ to attack ‘freedom’ and ‘families’
‘The worldwide spread of Marxist materialism, which has already brought destruction and death to the lives of so many, and which has threatened the foundations of our nation for decades, now seems to seize the governing power over our nation.’
- You’d better believe global elites will use COVID crisis to launch radical ‘Great Reset’
In other words, world leaders are ready to seize the opportunity to create a new world order based on principles of socialism.
- Experts speak out against ‘criminal’ lockdowns tied to global ‘Great Reset’ plan
‘It’s actually not about the virus. It probably never was,’ said Dr. Dolores Cahill at the Truth Over Fear Summit.
- Globalist elites’ post-COVID vision for humanity is satanic, anti-human
While the World Economic Forum is not actually promoting the idea that humans should ‘cease to exist’ in so many words, the idea is there for everyone to consider.
- Vatican’s COVID-19 Commission echoes globalist environmental concerns, sidelines sacraments
Such pacifist talk looks pretty from the outside, but it is reminiscent of the disarmament movement during the Cold War.
- Globalist elites to gather in Swiss resort town to plan post-COVID ‘Great Reset’
The objective is ‘rebuilding’ the world’s economic and social system in order to make it more ‘sustainable.’
- Are globalists using coronavirus crisis as battering ram to destroy, remake world order?
‘The Wuhan virus appears to be an incredible and suspiciously timely gift for the globalists to push through their agenda faster than any of us could have expected.’
- Kissinger: Failure to establish post-COVID new world order ‘could set the world on fire’
The famous presidential foreign policy adviser demanded ‘a global collaborative vision and program’ and adherence to the ‘principles of the liberal world order.’
- Vatican academies call for global response to pandemic, ask govts to reduce ‘nationalistic interests’
A statement from the Pontifical Academy of Sciences and the Pontifical Academy of Social Science fails to mention God.
- Biden and Fauci will use ‘great reset’ to destroy what’s good about society
This is no longer about public health. It’s about a new political vision.
- Evidence shows powerful influence of top ‘Great Reset’ groups in 2020 US elections
These international organizations worked to swing U.S. elections for Joe Biden and other Democrats in 2020.
- Trudeau ‘Great Reset’ remarks resurface as Canada finances global COVID-19 vaccine plan
Trudeau’s remarks have come under renewed scrutiny as pandemic lockdowns continue and world leaders increasingly use ‘Great Reset’ talking points.
- Trudeau and Biden are both pushing for the Great Reset
Both are pushing to use the coronavirus lockdowns as an excuse to launch a New World Order.
- Biden’s rhetoric shows support for elites’ ‘Great Reset’ to usher in New World Order
Biden views the coronavirus phenomenon as an ‘incredible opportunity … to fundamentally transform the country’
- UN secretary general calls for ‘global governance’ with ‘teeth’
‘We absolutely must come together to reimagine and reinvent the world we share,’ says Antonio Guterres.
- Pope takes up Biden’s campaign slogan, tweets society must ‘build back better’
‘I find the expression ‘building back better’ quite striking,’ the Pope said.
- WATCH: Globalist attacks USA at Vatican conference, calls Trump ‘dangerous’ to one-world ‘big consensus’
‘The U.S. is a problem. It became a far more significant problem with Donald Trump,’ said Jeffrey Sachs at the conference.
- Pope Francis calls for new ‘supranational’ authorities to enforce UN goals
The Pope makes a strong new push for globalism.
- Pope Francis expresses solidarity with globalist summit’s ‘sustainable development goals’
Sustainable development includes access to contraception and abortion and support for the climate change agenda.
- Top Vatican cardinal to join elite globalists in secretive ‘Bilderberg’ meeting
The Bilderberg meetings have been used as a forum for world elites since 1954 to further their vision for the world.
- ‘Great Reset’ without God is nothing but a hoax: Polish archbishop
Krakow Archbishop Marek Jędraszewski quoted an historian in a homily who said globalists’ ideas are opposed to Christianity.
- Alberta premier: Great reset ‘not a conspiracy theory,’ has ‘no place’ in our province
‘I’m not going to be taking any policy direction from Klaus Schwab or his ilk.’
- Cardinal Müller decries the Great Reset
The cardinal warned that the goal of this newly merging force – the collaboration between big capitalist entities with China – is ‘absolute control of thought, speech and action.’
- Mexican cardinal calls out ‘globocrats’ for using COVID to implement ‘world government,’ population control
‘They want to reduce the population, because they say we are many; that seven and a half billion people on earth are many, that the earth cannot sustain them, and that we have to eliminate about 5 or 6 billion, so that, of course, only they remain.’
- John Kerry: Biden presidency would advance globalist ‘Great Reset’ with ‘speed’
‘I personally believe … we’re at the dawn of an extremely exciting time,’ Joe Biden’s special presidential envoy for climate said.
- Tucker Carlson quotes Archbishop Viganò, calls out push for Great Reset
‘[W]hat Viganò wrote is actually true. It’s not a conspiracy theory; it is factually accurate.’
- Abp. Viganò warns Trump about ‘Great Reset’ plot to ‘subdue humanity,’ destroy freedom
‘It is you, dear President, who are ‘the one who opposes’ the deep state, the final assault of the children of darkness,’ His Excellency wrote. ‘Place your trust in the Lord.’
- Catholic political scientist: We must be ‘vigilant’ against New World Order post-COVID
Professor Felix Dirsch has published a response to the criticism of the Viganò Appeal concerning the corona crisis and its potential dangers to freedom worldwide.
- Italian journalist warns about dangers of globalization amid coronavirus
Alessandra Bocchi is an international journalist who thinks globalization has ‘gone too far.’
- Cdl. Burke: God doesn’t make one-world government ‘just and legitimate’
‘In fact, the divine law illumines our minds and hearts to see that such a government would be, by definition, totalitarian.’
- President Trump’s national emergency declaration is making globalists explode with rage
Trump has dared to challenge the globalist vision, which has been growing for decades.
- Trump blasts ‘ideology’ of globalism, defends US sovereignty in epic UN speech
‘We will never surrender America’s sovereignty to an unelected, unaccountable, global bureaucracy.’
- Trump has saved many nations from evils of globalist Paris Climate Agreement
We all owe a great debt of gratitude to President Trump. We must pray for him to continue to resist the globalist climate changers who stand for everything that he and freedom opposes.
- You shall trample the lion and the dragon
Mario Draghi represents the quintessence of the tyranny of the New World Order, in its cynical competence, in the professionality of its devastating action, and in the efficiency of its functionaries. And it is not surprising that he was educated, like Joe Biden and many other globalist leaders, in the ideological school of the Jesuits.
- The ‘Great Reset’ is a radical attack on freedom and Christian values
Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò notably warned about the Great Reset in his latest letter to President Donald Trump, calling it ‘a global conspiracy against God and humanity.’
- Viganò on Pope’s ‘brotherhood’ encyclical: ‘A manifesto in the service of the New World Order’
‘The globalist and ecumenical pacifism of Fratelli Tutti envisions an earthly paradise that lays its foundations on refusing to recognize the Kingship of Christ,’ His Excellency said.
- Viganò: Deep State has now teamed up with Deep Church to overthrow Trump, usher in New World Order
The Deep State is now moving with Deep Church to transform the Catholic Church into the ‘spiritual arm’ of the New World Order, the Archbishop said.
- Archbishop Viganò: Plans for a New World Order must be ‘unmasked, understood, and revealed’
‘The idea of plans for a New World Order under which countries and ordinary citizens saw their identity taken away by a powerful elite might have seemed absurd until a few years ago’