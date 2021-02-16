Bill Gates and neo-feudalism: A closer look at Farmer Bill
Bill Gates has quietly made himself the largest owner of farmland in the United States. For a man obsessed with monopoly control, the opportunity to also dominate food production must seem irresistible.

‘Great Food Reset’? Bill Gates is now the biggest owner of farmland in the US
Gates’ food investments align with the World Economic Forum’s plans for the ‘reset’ of food: more genetic modification, less meat.

The two most dangerous men in the world?
Bill Gates and Anthony Fauci are two of the leaders co-opting the Wuhan virus–manufactured hysteria to usher in a truly New World Order.

  • Cardinal Müller decries the Great Reset
    The cardinal warned that the goal of this newly merging force – the collaboration between big capitalist entities with China – is ‘absolute control of thought, speech and action.’

  • You shall trample the lion and the dragon
    Mario Draghi represents the quintessence of the tyranny of the New World Order, in its cynical competence, in the professionality of its devastating action, and in the efficiency of its functionaries. And it is not surprising that he was educated, like Joe Biden and many other globalist leaders, in the ideological school of the Jesuits.