Bill Gates and neo-feudalism: A closer look at Farmer Bill

Bill Gates has quietly made himself the largest owner of farmland in the United States. For a man obsessed with monopoly control, the opportunity to also dominate food production must seem irresistible.

‘Great Food Reset’? Bill Gates is now the biggest owner of farmland in the US

Gates’ food investments align with the World Economic Forum’s plans for the ‘reset’ of food: more genetic modification, less meat.

The two most dangerous men in the world?

Bill Gates and Anthony Fauci are two of the leaders co-opting the Wuhan virus–manufactured hysteria to usher in a truly New World Order.